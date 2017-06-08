Texas muralist pays tribute to infamous Nolan Ryan - Robin Ventura brawl

A Dallas-area artist has painted a mural. Not any work of art: This one pays homage to the time Nolan Ryan pummeled Robin Ventura during a White Sox-Rangers game in 1993.

Get a look at the work that went into the epic mural of Nolan Ryan beating up Robin Ventura in Deep Ellum. https://t.co/MKocktcJHW pic.twitter.com/KPUBzQ5oDP — SportsDayDFW (@SportsDayDFW) June 8, 2017

Via Guidelive.com:

Dallas-area muralist Izk Daviespainted a mural of the altercation on the east exterior of the bar Wits End. It's astriking image pun intended.The10-by-10-foot painting is nowcompleted and ready for selfies. DJ Edgar Blue Davies' bandmate in the local improvisational hip-hip group CoLab initially planned to use the space on the wall as a calendar for his old school hip-hop events at Wits End. But Davies says the two started discussing "classic Texas icon imagery" and Ryan's altercation with Ventura came up.

Here is the inspiration for the artwork:

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | Jerome Miron