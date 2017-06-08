Reports: Ohio State offers head coaching job to Creighton's Greg McDermott

Ohio State already has its next hoops coach on its radar, just three days after parting ways with Thad Matta.

According to multiple reports, the Buckeyes have offered the job to Creighton coach Greg McDermott.

Ohio State has offered job to Creightons Greg McDermott, source told ESPN. Two sides met tonight. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) June 8, 2017

Creighton coach Greg McDermott has been offered the head coaching job at Ohio State. https://t.co/KiHYu7GAA7 — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) June 8, 2017

According to the Columbus Dispatch, the Buckeyes hope to make a hire by Friday, though athletic director Gene Smith told the newspaper that there is no deal yet for a new coach and he still has a "long list of candidates."

McDermott, 52, has coached the Bluejays for the past seven seasons, compiling a 166-82 record and going to four NCAA Tournaments. Creighton finished 25-10 this past season but lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Rhode Island.

Prior to his tenure at Creighton, McDermott coached Northern Iowa from 2001-06, and Iowa State from 2006-10. He reached the NCAA tournament three times with Northern Iowa.

8

View gallery



