Report: MLB investigating domestic violence accusation involving Cubs' Addison Russell

Major League Baseball is investigating an allegation of domestic violence involving Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

In a series of Instagram posts on Wednesday night, Russells wife, Melisa, hinted that the couple was breaking up. In a comment on one of those posts, a woman identified as a friend of Melisa wrote that Russell mentally & physically abused her and hit her. The posts have since been deleted.

When contacted by the Sun-Times, a Cubs official said the team is looking into the situation.

Russell, 23, is struggling this season after making his first All-Star Game in 2016. In 54 games, he is hitting .209/.291/.335 with three homers and 19 RBI.

