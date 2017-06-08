SPORTS
Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, fiancee Kayla Rae Reed welcome baby boy
Oh jeah Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte is now a father.
The 12-time Olympic medalist announced on his social media accounts that heand his fiancee, Kayla Rae Reed, welcomed baby boy Caidien Zane Lochte Thursday morning:
Caiden Zane Lochte. I'm a daddy #miracle #babyboy #myson
The 32-year-old Lochteannounced that he and Reed were expectinga Lil' Lochte in December.
My Christmas gift came early this year, can't wait for next year! Best news I've ever received #CLOUD9 #excited #family #love #2017
Patiently waiting…. #magical #babyboy
Prior to that, Lochte was coming off an Olympic scandal where he had embellished a story about being robbed at gunpoint at a gas station while at the Rio Summer Games. He competed on Season 23 of "Dancing With the Stars" as part of his rehabilitationtour last fall.
