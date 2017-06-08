Lightning announce 2017 preseason schedule

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING PRESS RELEASE

TAMPA BAY The Tampa Bay Lightning have announced their seven-game 2017 preseason schedule today. The Lightnings home games at AMALIE Arena will be played Tuesday, September 19 against the Carolina Hurricanes; Friday, September 22 against the Nashville Predators and Sunday, September 24 against the Florida Panthers.

The Lightning will play home-and-home series against the Hurricanes, Predators and Panthers this upcoming fall. The schedule also includes a make-up game at Florida due to the postponement of an October 6, 2016 game because of Hurricane Matthew. Below is the full schedule for the teams preseason schedule. Preseason game times and ticket information will be announced at a later time.

Lightning 2017 Preseason Schedule

Tuesday, September 19 -- AMALIE Arena -- Carolina

Wednesday, September 20 -- PNC Arena -- Carolina

Friday, September 22 -- AMALIE Arena -- Nashville

Sunday, September 24 -- AMALIE Arena -- Florida

Tuesday, September 26 -- BB&T Center -- Florida

Thursday, September 28 -- BB&T Center -- Florida

Saturday, September 30 -- Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville