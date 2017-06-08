Kevin Harvick's son finds unique way to help dad prep for broadcast booth

Kevin Harvick is one of eight drivers who will turn in their racing helmet for a microphone this weekend at Pocono Raceway.

Harvick will be the play-by-play announcer for Saturday's NASCAR XFINITY Series at the Tricky Triangle (12:30 p.m. ET on FOX). Joey Logano and Clint Bowyer will join Harvick in the FOX NASCAR booth as color analysts.

Danica Patrick and Denny Hamlin will be in-studio hosts in the Hollywood Hotel, while Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Erik Jones will take over pit-road reporting duties for the race.

As for Harvick, he's prepping to make motorsports broadcast history with help from his son, Keelan.

helping pops prep for this weekend. Let's hope he doesn't call any drivers "crazy people" or yell "Uhhhhhhohhhh" @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/KggwlZasLP — DeLana Harvick (@DeLanaHarvick) June 8, 2017