John McCain blames the Diamondbacks for his strange questions to James Comey

The Arizona Diamondbacks are one of the pleasant surprises of the young Major League Baseball season so far, and now it appears they're also playing a role in American politics.

Famed Arizona Senator John McCain on Thursday participated in the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing with former FBI Director James Comey, proceeding in a bizarre, confoundingline of questioning toward the end of the three-hour saga.

McCain appeared to mix upComey's long-done Hillary Clinton email server investigation with the ongoing probe into potential Russian meddling in the U.S. Presidential election. Comey himself was confused, as was the majority of the viewing public, and it prompted McCain to issue a statement afterward with an excuse any sports fan can relate to.

Sen. McCain blames staying up watching @Dbacks games for seemingly erratic line of questioning in Comey hearing. pic.twitter.com/NkEMzVKUVi — Eric Fisher (@EricFisherSBJ) June 8, 2017

"I get the sense from Twitter that my line of questioning today went over people's heads," McCain's statement read. "Maybe going forward I shouldn't stay up late watching the Diamondbacks night games."

McCain's story checks out. The 36-25 Diamondbacks were indeed playing the Padres late Wednesday night, in a game that didn'tstart until 9:40 p.m. in Washington, D.C., and lasted until nearly 1:30 Thursday morning Eastern time.

At least McCain, if he is to be believed, saw a winner. Arizona won 7-4, and istied with the Dodgers for the top National League wild-card spot, just two games off the NL West lead. Can't blame him for wanting to stick it out.

10

View gallery





Evan Habeeb | USA TODAY Sports