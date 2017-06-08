Former Buffalo Bills WR James Hardy found dead in Indiana river

James Hardy, who played wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills from 2008-09, was found dead Wednesday in an Indiana river, according to the Allen Country (Ind.) Coroners Office.

BREAKING: Allen County Coroner's Office ID's body found in river yesterday as former NFL player James Hardy III. — Fort Wayne's NBC (@FortWaynesNBC) June 8, 2017

Our support is with the Hardy family after the passing of former Bills WR James Hardy. pic.twitter.com/4ZgLDUwyPA — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) June 8, 2017

Hardy, 31, was a 2008 second-round pick but caught only nine passes in a rookie season that ended with a torn ACL that cost him most of his second season, when he had only one catch. The team releasedhim in his third training camp, and that ended his NFL career.

Hardy played college football at the University of Indiana and grew up and was born in Fort Wayne, Ind., which is in Allen County. The coroners office couldnt determine a cause of death, according to Wane.com.