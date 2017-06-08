Daniel Cormier: 'Me and Jon Jones' are the two greatest light heavyweights in history

Throughout UFC history, the light heavyweight division has not only provided the sport with some of the best fights but arguably many of its most iconic fighters.

From Tito Ortiz being the face of the UFC during his title reign to Randy Couture moving down from heavyweight to become a champion and then Chuck Liddell beating them both to become one of the original superstars in mixed martial arts.

In fact, six current UFC Hall of Famers have competed in the light heavyweight division at one point or another during their career.

That said, current light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier says no offense to the legends of the past but none of them would have a chance in the Octagon against him or former 205-pound king Jon Jones.

It's one of the reasons why Cormier says his upcoming fight against Jones on July 29 at UFC 214 is so special because it's the two best fighters in history in the division squaring off with a title on the line.

"This one means everything. This is legacy. People talk about the old guys the Randy Couture's and the Tito Ortiz's and those guys but you're watching the two best light heavyweights of all time in me and Jon Jones," Cormier said on "The Herd" on Wednesday.

Of course, Cormier has a lot of respect for the fighters who came before him, but he just doesn't see how any of them could stack up to the talent currently competing at the top of the division.

Cormier will never be Jones' biggest fan, but he'll readily admit that the New York native is the greatest of all time. It's a moniker he hopes to take away when they meet for a second time in July.

"Let's forget about the old guys. The old guys were good, they were great. You're watching the two best fighters in the light heavyweight division's history because nobody from the past could beat Jon or I," Cormier said. "So you're watching the two best."

This next fight won't be enough to satisfy Cormier because he says even with a win over Jones at UFC 214, he plans on facing him one more time to settle the rivalry.

Jones defeated Cormier back in 2015, and now the current light heavyweight champion wants nothing more than to exact revenge with wins in back-to-back fights.

"Him and I have two more fights," Cormier explained. "We have me beating him in Anaheim and me beating him next time."

