Nascar
Dale Earnhardt Jr., wife Amy attend NBA Finals in Cleveland
In the sporting realm outside of NASCAR, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is best known for being a huge Washington Redskins fan.
But Earnhardt also enjoys basketball, too, and on Wednesday night, he and wife Amy traveled to Cleveland to watch the Golden State Warriors put on a late-game charge to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-113 and take a 3-0 lead in the NBA finals.
And then afterward, Earnhardt went on Periscope to talk about the experience.
Post NBA finals https://t.co/B1Mq7QDdGz
— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 8, 2017
Welcome to #NBAFinals in The Land, @DaleJr! #MoreDriven || #DefendTheLand pic.twitter.com/UdPQ5SrdKk
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) June 8, 2017
Awesome to see Sir Charles tonight. Have met him many times. He's always SO nice to us and just a really great friend. pic.twitter.com/1nzuZAEiw0
— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 8, 2017
Great experience tonight at the @NBA finals. Watched some of the best ever play live. @cavs and @goodyear really treated us incredibly.
— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 8, 2017
Landed in Cleveland for #NBAFinals2017. Invite through @goodyear who has the blimp high in the sky this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/pQQXKsyh3O
— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 7, 2017