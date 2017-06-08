Clutch two-out hits rally Brewers past Giants

MILWAUKEE -- Jimmy Nelson pitched six solid innings and Jesus Aguilar drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out double in the fifth to help the Milwaukee Brewers pull away from the San Francisco Giants for a 6-3 victory Wednesday night.

Nelson (4-3) struck out six and allowed seven hits along with his first walk since May 23. But he was still sharp enough -- outside of a three-run third inning -- to earn his second win in three starts.

Aguilar went 2 for 4. He turned quickly on a 1-2 fastball away from Ty Blach (4-3) for a two-out double to right field that scored Domingo Santana from first to snap a 3-all tie.

Claimed off waivers from Cleveland in the offseason, Aguilar is hitting .328 over his last 23 games. He has filled in well as the third-place hitter for injured outfielder Ryan Braun.

Buster Posey homered for the Giants.

The All-Star catcher hit a two-run shot to straightaway center with one out in the third, his eight of the year but his first multi-run homer after seven solo shots.

Blach allowed nine hits and five runs over six innings, ending his four-game winning streak. Relief pitcher George Kontos didn't help, allowing a solo homer to Jonathan Villar in the seventh that gave Milwaukee a three-run lead.

Corey Knebel pitched a perfect ninth for his seventh save and second in two games.

STRICKLAND SALE

For sale: a jersey that Giants reliever Hunter Strickland wore during a game against the Washington Nationals on Memorial Day, when a 98 mph fastball from the right-hander hit Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper to spark a bench-clearing brawl. The jersey sold for $200 on an MLB.com auction site.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: Newly acquired reliever Sam Dyson will join the team in San Francisco this weekend after the Brewers series, though manager Bruce Bochy did not know exactly when the right-hander would be activated. Asked if Dyson would need a physical, Bochy said: "I'm sure. Any time there's a trade, there's a physical involved. I can't tell you whether it happened or not." The Giants acquired Dyson from the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

Brewers: RHP Matt Garza went on the 10-day disabled list before the game because of a bruised chest. The move is retroactive to Sunday. Garza got hurt after colliding with Aguilar on a play at first base Saturday against the Dodgers. Manager Craig Counsell said he thought Garza would just miss one start.

UP NEXT

Giants RHP Johnny Cueto (5-5) will try to extend his eight-game winning streak against the Brewers in the series finale Thursday. The streak began on Sept. 25, 2012, while Cueto was with the Cincinnati Reds. Milwaukee is expected to bring up RHP Paolo Espino from Triple-A to take Garza's place in the rotation. The rookie has made one career start, when he allowed five hits and three runs over four innings in a no-decision against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on May 19.