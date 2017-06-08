sports

Christian Hackenberg was so off target at Jets OTAs that some of his passes hit reporters

By Nunzio Ingrassia
FILE - In this May 23, 2017, file photo, New York Jets' Christian Hackenberg throws a pass during the team's organized team activities at its NFL football training facility in Florham Park, N.J. The Jets would like to see Hackenberg take charge in the team's quarterback competition. But with the 2016 second-round draft pick out of Penn State still considered a project after not playing at all last season, it remains uncertain whether Hackenberg will progress enough to be the starter this year. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

As the New York Jets continue to purge their roster of virtually all of their veteran players, those who remain are attempting to hone their skills at OTAs. And it appears one quarterback on the roster needs a bit more time refining his touch.

According to Connor Hughes of N.J.com, Christian Hackenberg struggled mightily with his accuracy during the organized team activities, repeatedly missing his targets and on two occasions overthrew his receivers so badly that the passes traveled off the practice field and hit reporters on the sidelines.

When Hackenberg misses, he really misses, Hughes wrote Thursday. He threw just two interceptions in team drills, but nearly tossed six others. And Im not talking about a receiver falling down. Im saying the defender just dropped the ball. Other times, the wideout/running back/tight end was wide open, and Hackenberg sailed it over his head or bounced it to him. That cant happen. In the three media-open OTAs, Hackenberg hit reporters with passes twice.

Hackenbergs arm strength was on full display during his time at Penn State, but it looks like he needs to dial it back a touch. He is one of only three quarterbacks on the roster, competing with Josh McCown and Bryce Petty for the starting spot. The 22-year-old Hackenberg has yet to attempt a regular-season pass after the Jets took him in the second last year.

The club has turned some heads this offseason by cutting ties with a number of big-name veterans, includingBrandon Marshall, Nick Mangold and Eric Decker in the coming days.

