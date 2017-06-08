Andre Iguodala says he didnt feel LeBron James below-the-belt kick in Game 3

Andre Iguodalas contributions in the Golden State Warriors 3-0 Finals lead have gotten lost in all the hoopla surrounding the standout performances by Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry. The Warriors first two victories lacked many dramatic moments, but with Game 3s outcome far from decided, Iguodala stripped LeBron James as he attempted a potential tying 3-pointer with 12 seconds left.

The block sealed Golden States 118-113 win, but Iguodala paid the price for his timely defense. As Iguodala blocked James shot, the Cavaliers star kicked his right leg out and hit the Warriors' veteran forward in the groin. The incident was reminiscent of the numerous times his teammate Draymond Green has kicked players in the same region in an attempt to accentuate contact by a defender.

So was a blow by James in that all-too sensitive region as excruciating as it sounds?

You know whats crazy? I did not feel it, Iguodala told ESPN. When I look back at it, I was like, Oh, I didnt even know this happened. Somebody told me about it. I didnt know what happened, but Im not going to be the one to say someone should not play, because you want everybody to be at full strength, right?"

It was enough of a blow that his former teammate Marreese Speights jokingly showed concern about Iguodalas ability to have children going forward.

@andre hopefully you can have more kids — Marreese Speights (@Mospeights16) June 8, 2017

Iguodala said players kick their legs out all the time during a game and doesnt understand why its become a big deal.

What they say, Draymond did it how many times last year? … Throughout the whole season last year? They did a mix tape. It was like 100 [times]. Guys dont even notice it, Iguodala said. So when it happens, guys are like [nothing]. Especially in that moment, adrenaline is flowing.

