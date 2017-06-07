Twins claim RHP Chris Heston off waivers

The Minnesota Twins have claimed right-handed pitcher Chris Heston off waivers, the team announced Wednesday.

Heston made his MLB debut for the Giants in 2014 and had his best season in the big leagues in 2015, recording a 12-11 record with a 3.95 earned-run average in 177 2/3 innings pitched.

He threw a no-hitter that season against the Mets in just his 13th career start.

Heston began the 2017 season with the Mariners before being claimed off waivers by the Dodgers in late May.

He was originally selected by the Twins in the 47th round of the 2007 draft, but didn't sign with the team.