sports

NHL

Toffoli signs contract extension with Kings

The Los Angeles Kings Vice President and General Manger Rob Blake announced Wednesday that the team has signed forward Tyler Toffoli to a three-year contract extension.

Toffoli's contract extension will have an Annual Average Value (AAV) of $4.6 million, which amounts to $13.8 million over the three year period:

Oh right, per club policy, the terms of Tyler Toffoli's new contract are in the GIF below. pic.twitter.com/RARTCslPMR

— #LAKings (@LAKings) June 8, 2017

A member of both Stanley Cup winning teams (2012, 2014), Toffoli ranks third on the Kings all-time list with a plus-90 rating, and his 31-goal season in 2015-16 made him the first King to break the 30 mark since Anze Kopitar in 2009-10. A young star in the making, this extension should prove to be a good move for the franchise.