Scooter ends HR spree, but Reds rally to beat Cardinals 6-4

CINCINNATI (AP) -- St. Louis kept Scooter Gennett in check a day after his four-homer game, but Patrick Kivlehan had a pinch three-run shot that sparked the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-4 victory on Wednesday night, extending the Cardinals' longest losing streak in four years.

The Cardinals have dropped six in a row. They let a 4-1 lead slip away when Kivlehan -- another utility player like Gennett -- and Joey Votto homered during a five-run seventh inning.

Gennett became the first Reds player to homer four times in a game during the 13-1 win a night earlier. He connected in his last four at-bats and had a chance for more history on Wednesday -- nobody has homered in five straight plate appearances.

Using the same tan bat that produced five hits overall the previous night, Gennett grounded into a double play his first time up against Lance Lynn, ending his homer streak. He also struck out, hit into another double play and singled as part of the Reds' go-ahead rally.

Kivlehan's first career pinch-hit homer off Brett Cecil (0-2) tied it 4-4. Votto's two-run homer off Trevor Rosenthal finished the eight-batter rally.

Scott Schebler had a homer among his three hits for the Reds, who have won all three games in a series that ends on Thursday. They have taken back-to-back series against St. Louis for the first time since 2011, and have won 10 of their last 15 games overall against the NL Central rival.

Wandy Peralta (3-1) got the win in relief of Bronson Arroyo. Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth, staying perfect in 11 save chances.

The Cardinals built their early lead with the help of Matt Carpenter's solo homer off Arroyo, who has given up a major league-leading 20 this season. Sixteen of them have been solo shots.

CARDINALS MOVES

The Cardinals called up utility player Chad Huffman and optioned RHP John Gant to Triple-A Memphis. Gant gave up two of Gennett's four homers on Tuesday night.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: CF Dexter Fowler, who is 3 for 16 on the trip, got a day out of the starting lineup but had a pinch RBI double. Carpenter batted leadoff for the first time this season.

Reds: RHP Homer Bailey will make a rehab appearance Friday for Double-A Pensacola. He had spurs removed from his pitching elbow before the start of spring training. He's not expected back until late June at the earliest.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Mike Leake (5-4) has yet to beat his former team. He's 0-3 in six career starts against the Reds with a 4.95 ERA. St. Louis has lost all six games.

Reds: RHP Scott Feldman (4-4) lasted only 4 1/3 innings in a 6-5 loss to Atlanta on Saturday, giving up five runs and seven hits.