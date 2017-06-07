sports

Ryan Newman unveils new paint scheme on 'Race Hub'

By Joe Menzer

Ryan Newman visited "NASCAR Race Hub" on Wednesday to help break down what's happening in the sport -- and also to unveil a new paint scheme for his No. 31 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

The paint scheme, featuring new primary sponsor Velveeta's Liquid Gold shells-and-cheese, will be on Newman's car for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan one week from this Sunday (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1).

"It makes me hungry," Newman joked. "Velveeta shells-and-cheese will be on the car for a multi-race deal starting in Michigan, but we have a special box that has a sweepstakes associated with it and gives a lucky fan a chance to be an honorary pit-crew member at Homestead-Miami Speedway for championship weekend. It's a chance to VIP experience and get a trip down there."

There is a sticker on 3 million boxes, and if fans get a box with a sticker on it they then can follow instructions to register for the sweepstakes.

