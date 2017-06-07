Report: Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops is retiring

Bob Stoops, the longtimeOklahoma head coach who led the Sooners to an undefeated season and national championship in 2000, is retiring effective immediately, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

Offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley will take over, according to NewsOK.com's Berry Tramel, who first reported the news.

In just his second season in Norman, Stoops brought Oklahoma back to glory, going 13-0 and winning the 2001 Orange Bowl over Florida State to clinch the school's first national championship since 1985. The Sooners never returned to such heights in the years since, though, despite nine more Big 12 titles and 13 more seasons of 10-plus wins. They lost the BCS National Championship Game after the 2008 season to Florida.

Stoops plans to inform his team Wednesday, Tramel reported.

Why the sudden move from Stoops? Sources told FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman that Stoops has just had enough.

Bob Stoops is 56 & has won 10 Big12 titles. I'm told his reasoning for stepping down now is because he's ready & he wants to "go live life." — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) June 7, 2017

Stoops was 190-48 in 18 seasons with the Sooners. He made a bowl game every year.

