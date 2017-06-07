Red Sox announcer opposes in-game translators, tells pitchers to 'learn baseball language'

Red Sox broadcaster and former infielder Jerry Remy dropped a controversial take during Tuesday night's win over the Yankees in the Bronx, an opinion that the team has taken exception to.

During a fourth-inning mound visit in which Yankees pitcher coach Larry Rothschild andJapanese translator Shingo Horie spoke tostarter Masahiro Tanaka, Remy said he believes thatforeign language translators should be outlawed.

#RedSox analyst Jerry Remy would make it illegal for translators to go to the mound; thinks foreign pitchers should learn baseball language. pic.twitter.com/mbqeRLvGmO — Sports Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) June 7, 2017

Learn baseball language. You know, learnits pretty simple, Remy said, after play-by-play man Dave O'Brien asked him what he doesn't like about translators. You break it down pretty easy between pitching coach and pitcher after a long period of time.

O'Brien seemed to take a more careful and cautious approach to the potentially insensitive remarks and reminded Remy that translators are there to make up for "nuance being lost in some of these conversations."

On Wednesday morning, a Red Sox spokesperson made sure it was clear that the team did not agree with Remy's stance.

Boston Red Sox spokeswoman: "We do not share the views expressed by Jerry Remy during last nights broadcast." — Nestor Ramos (@NestorARamos) June 7, 2017

Considering how diverse and inclusive Major League Baseball is, it's no surprise that Remy's comments have been met with opposition.

MLB hasallowed on-field translatorssince the 2013 season. Last year, the league mandated thateach team mustemploy a full-time Spanish-speakingtranslator. For what it's worth, the Red Sox have employed multiple translators in recent years, including a Japanese interpreter who would accompany the coaching staff duringmound visits with reliever Koji Uehara.

10

View gallery





Evan Habeeb | USA TODAY Sports