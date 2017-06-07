Ravens release TE Dennis Pitta following career-threatening hip injury

Baltimore Ravens veteran tight end Dennis Pitta re-injured his hip last week, sidelining him indefinitely. Its the same injury that limited him to just seven games from 2013-15 before rebounding last season with a career-best 86 catches for 729 yards and two touchdowns.

Unfortunately, it also spelled the end of his career in Baltimore. The Ravens announced on Wednesday that they have released Pitta with an injury waiver designation. The move saves Baltimore $2.5 million.

We have released TE Dennis Pitta with an injury waiver. https://t.co/1sujIp9Fyd pic.twitter.com/Mu2jMXeNL2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 7, 2017

Pitta is now a free agent, but hell need to seriously weigh his options. The hip injury is one that could threaten his career, forcing him to retire before hed like to.

The 31-year-old tight end has 224 career catches for 2,098 yards and 13 touchdowns but has already had two surgeries on the same hip.

