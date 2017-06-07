sports

Paul Goldschmidt went to field a bunt and nearly scooped up a bird

By Chris Bahr

The 2017 MLB season has resembled an episode of Animal Kingdom. Weve seen squirrels in the infield, cats in the outfield, crickets in the concessions and now a bird along the first-base line.

As Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt rushed over to field a bunt in the third inning of Tuesdays 10-2 win over the Padres, he noticed he wasnt alone:

When a fair ball goes fowl: https://t.co/V88uqlBYjZ pic.twitter.com/UGN3pg3lqk

— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 7, 2017

Not only did Goldschmidt throw out the lead runner at second, he did it without harming the bird. Not too shabby.

At least this feathered creature met a far more favorable fate than another bird that had a (very) brief encounter with another Diamondbacks player 16 years ago.

