Paul Goldschmidt went to field a bunt and nearly scooped up a bird

The 2017 MLB season has resembled an episode of Animal Kingdom. Weve seen squirrels in the infield, cats in the outfield, crickets in the concessions and now a bird along the first-base line.

As Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt rushed over to field a bunt in the third inning of Tuesdays 10-2 win over the Padres, he noticed he wasnt alone:

Not only did Goldschmidt throw out the lead runner at second, he did it without harming the bird. Not too shabby.

At least this feathered creature met a far more favorable fate than another bird that had a (very) brief encounter with another Diamondbacks player 16 years ago.

Evan Habeeb | USA TODAY Sports