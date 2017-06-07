MLB
Paul Goldschmidt went to field a bunt and nearly scooped up a bird
The 2017 MLB season has resembled an episode of Animal Kingdom. Weve seen squirrels in the infield, cats in the outfield, crickets in the concessions and now a bird along the first-base line.
As Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt rushed over to field a bunt in the third inning of Tuesdays 10-2 win over the Padres, he noticed he wasnt alone:
When a fair ball goes fowl: https://t.co/V88uqlBYjZ pic.twitter.com/UGN3pg3lqk
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 7, 2017
Not only did Goldschmidt throw out the lead runner at second, he did it without harming the bird. Not too shabby.
At least this feathered creature met a far more favorable fate than another bird that had a (very) brief encounter with another Diamondbacks player 16 years ago.
