Newcomer Jacob Faria leads Rays to victory over White Sox

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- Jacob Faria took a three-hitter into the seventh inning of his major league debut for the Tampa Bay Rays, who beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1 on Wednesday night.

The 23-year-old right-hander walked two and struck out five in 6 1/3 innings, settling down after falling behind three batters into the game to help Tampa Bay end a season-high four-game losing streak before a crowd of just 9,313.

Relievers Tommy Hunter, Jose Alvarado and Alex Colome finished the combined four-hitter, with Colome getting the final three outs for his 16th save.

A night after squandering numerous scoring opportunities in a 4-2 loss to the White Sox, the Rays sputtered early offensively against Mike Pelfrey (2-5), who escaped jams in the first two innings but couldn't do it again in the third, when the Rays scored three times.

Tim Beckham singled with the bases loaded, giving Tampa Bay only its second hit of the series in 15 at-bats with runners in scoring position.

Another run scored when right fielder Avisail Garcia misplayed Beckham's hit for an error. Daniel Robertson's RBI grounder made it 3-1.

Faria (1-0) allowed hits to two of the first three batters he faced, with Laury Garcia leading off the game with a single before stealing second and scoring on Jose Abreu's single to right field.

The rookie, 6-1 with a 3.07 ERA for Triple-A Durham before being promoted earlier Wednesday, didn't allow another hit until Kevan Smith doubled with two outs in the fifth.

Pelfrey, meanwhile, allowed three runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: RHP James Shields (right lat strain) will make his second rehab start for Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday night. … LHP Carlos Rodon (left biceps bursitis) will go from Class A Winston-Salem to Charlotte to make his second rehab start on Sunday.

Rays: 2B Brad Miller was placed on the 10-day DL with a right groin strain. He had returned Friday after missing 13 games due to a left abdominal strain.

QUICK TURN OF EVENTS

Rays INF Michael Martinez left Tropicana Field after Tuesday night's series opener, expecting to be designated for assignment to make room on the roster for Faria. Before the paperwork could be filed with MLB, though, Miller informed the team of his injury and the Rays called Martinez to tell him he would remain on the team.

UP NEXT

White Sox: LHP Derek Holland (4-5), the starter in Thursday night's series finale, is 1-3 with a 5.27 ERA over his last five starts.

Rays: RHP Jake Odorizzi (3-3), coming off a start against Seattle on Friday where he gave up eight runs in 2 1/3 innings, faces Holland.