LeBron James dunks on Kevin Durant, shows he's fine after teammate nearly knocks him out

The Cleveland Cavaliers came out on fire to start Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals, before an accidental collision brought everything to a screeching halt.

Cavs big man Tristan Thompson ran overLeBron James in the first quarter, knocking James to the ground with a shoulder to the jawthat forced Cleveland to call a timeout.

James eventually walked off the court under his own power andchecked right back into the game after the stoppage. On the very next possession, he went all the way to the rim for an easy and-1.

Just a couple minutes later, he threw down a massive dunk on Kevin Durant that ignited the home crowd:

The steal. The slam! Points No.15 for LeBron James

LeBron finished the first quarter with 15 points, but the Golden State Warriors shot 9-for-14 on 3-pointers to set the record for most 3s made in a quarter in NBA Finals history and to take a 39-32 lead into the second quarter.

