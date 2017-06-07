Indians pummeled by Rockies, 11-3

DENVER (AP) -- Rookie pitcher Antonio Senzatela hit a three-run double and Mark Reynolds homered twice to drive in five runs, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Cleveland Indians 11-3 Tuesday night.

Carlos Gonzalez also hit a home run for the Rockies, who can sweep the two-game interleague set on Wednesday.

Bouncing back from a loss in his previous outing, Senzatela (8-2) allowed three runs in 6 1-3 innings. He struck out four and walked one in continuing to lead major league rookie pitchers in wins this season while also opening the scoring for Colorado.

After Mike Clevinger (2-3) intentionally walked Tony Wolters to load the bases in the second inning, Senzatela jumped on the first pitch, driving it into the right-center gap to clear the bases and give the Rockies a 3-0 lead.

Nolan Arenado was aboard with a walk when Gonzalez connected for his fifth home run of the season in the third.

However, the win did not come without some cost. Left fielder Gerardo Parra left the game after making the last out of the third inning when he pulled up during an attempted steal of second base with a right quad strain. He was replaced by Ian Desmond.

Lonnie Chisenhall, who came off the concussion disabled list earlier in the day, hit a solo home run for the Indians in the fifth inning. Bradley Zimmer added a two-run homer in the seventh.

Reynolds answered Chisenhall's homer with a three-run drive off Zach McAllister in the bottom of the fifth.

Reynolds added a two-run homer in the seventh for his 24th career multihomer game and the first of this season. The five RBIs in the game matched a career best.

He has 16 homers so far this year, surpassing his total (14) from all of last season with Colorado.

Colorado was swept in the three-game set in Cleveland during the teams' most recent meeting in 2014 but the Rockies have fared better at home, where they extended their winning streak against the Indians to seven games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: RHP Danny Salazar (right shoulder soreness) was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Sunday, and will report to Double-A Akron for rehab work.

Rockies: RHP Chad Bettis rejoined the team to begin rehab after finishing chemotherapy in Arizona to treat testicular cancer. Bettis, 28, threw off flat ground and lifted weights at Coors Field earlier Tuesday. There is no timetable for his return to action. … RHP Jon Gray, sidelined since mid-April with a stress fracture in his left foot, threw a 35-pitch simulated game Tuesday at Coors Field in a major step toward his return from the disabled list. "I'm headed in the right direction," Gray said. Gray is expected to make several rehab starts in the minors before being activated.

UP NEXT:

Indians: RHP Trevor Bauer (5-4, 5.83 ERA) will be pitching on two days' rest. He last faced the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, but went just 1 2/3 innings before a rain delay stopped the game and finished his appearance. Bauer is the first Indians pitcher to make two starts in four days since Justin Masterson did so under similar circumstances in August 2011.

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (6-3, 3.53 ERA) enters the game with a 2-0 record and a 3.75 ERA in two previous interleague starts this season.