Henry Cejudo returns against Wilson Reis at UFC 216 in Canada

Two former title challengers are set to meet at UFC 216 when Henry Cejudo meets Wilson Reis on Sept. 9 in Edmonton, Alberta Canada.

UFC officials announced the fight on Wednesday.

Cejudo (10-2) will make his return to action after a hand injury knocked him out of his last scheduled bout against Sergio Pettis at UFC 211 in May.

The 2008 Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling has dropped back-to-back fights but those defeats came to the top two flyweights in the world with champion Demetrious Johnson and No. 1 ranked contender Joseph Benavidez.

Meanwhile, Reis (22-7) came up short in his own pursuit of the title when he fell to Johnson in April, which brought to an end his three fight win streak.

Overall, Reis has put together a 5-2 record as a flyweight in the UFC, and he'll look to add another big name to his resume when he meets Cejudo in September.

The UFC also added a women's bantamweight bout to the upcoming card with Ashlee Evans-Smith scheduled to meet former "Ultimate Fighter" competitor Sarah Moras on the card.

UFC 216 is still awaiting a main event as the promotion returns to Canada in September.

6

View gallery





Zuffa LLC via Getty Images | Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC