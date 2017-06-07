Espino to get start for Brewers on Thursday vs. Giants

Paolo Espino is getting another shot in the majors.

The Milwaukee Brewers announced Wednesday that Espino will start Thursday's game at Miller Park against San Francisco. He'll take the place of Matt Garza, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list earlier Wednesday with a chest contusion. Milwaukee will officially recall Espino from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday and have to make another move to fit him on the 25-man roster.

Espino made headlines last month when the 30-year-old made his MLB debut after a decade in the minors, earning a no-decision following an appearance against the Chicago Cubs.

Espino allowed three runs -- two earned -- on five hits in four innings vs. the Cubs, his outing shortened due to a lengthy rain delay. He struck out three batters, including the first hitter he faced in the majors, Kyle Schwarber.

At Colorado Springs this season, Espino has made nine starts, going 4-1 with a 3.26 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. He last pitched May 30, allowing two runs on two hits in five innings.