DCTF unveils 2017 cover featuring new Texas coach
Dave Campbell's Texas Football unveiled its 2017 cover on Wednesday.
New Texas Longhorns coach Tom Herman is the headline feature after moving from one Lone Star State program to another.
Herman left Houston after two successful seasons with the Cougars to work on bringing the Longhorns back to national prominence.
REVEALED: The cover of the 2017 summer edition of Dave Campbell's Texas Football! @CoachTomHerman #HookEm https://t.co/VLfECsS4Qt pic.twitter.com/syHthoO0g0
— TexasFootball.com (@dctf) June 7, 2017
Texas' @CoachTomHerman talks about what it means to be on the cover of Dave Campbell's Texas Football. https://t.co/QAfYbgG9aM
— TexasFootball.com (@dctf) June 7, 2017
