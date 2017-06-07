DCTF unveils 2017 cover featuring new Texas coach

Dave Campbell's Texas Football unveiled its 2017 cover on Wednesday.

New Texas Longhorns coach Tom Herman is the headline feature after moving from one Lone Star State program to another.

Herman left Houston after two successful seasons with the Cougars to work on bringing the Longhorns back to national prominence.

Texas' @CoachTomHerman talks about what it means to be on the cover of Dave Campbell's Texas Football. https://t.co/QAfYbgG9aM — TexasFootball.com (@dctf) June 7, 2017

