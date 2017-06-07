Bob Stoops: Oklahoma football coach steps down after 18 seasons

Bob Stoops, the longtime Oklahoma head football coach who led the Sooners to an undefeated season and national championship in 2000, announced his retirement Wednesday, effective immediately.

In a statement, Stoops said "the timing is perfect to hand over the reins" of the program to offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley.

Stoops went 190-48 in 18 seasons with the Sooners and never had a losing campaign. Oklahoma won at least ten games in 14 of those seasons and won the Big 12 conference championship ten times.

In 2000, his second season in Norman, Stoops led Oklahoma to a 13-0 season that culminated in an Orange Bowl victory over Florida State that clinched the school’s seventh national championship and first since 1985.

Despite his regular season success, Stoops only made the national championship game once more during his tenure, when Oklahoma lost to Florida following the 2008 season.

