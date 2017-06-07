Bills cornerback takes Uber from Chicago to Buffalo for OTAs

This has been a wild and crazy week for NFL players finding alternate methods of transportation to OTAs. First we had Packers cornerback Davon House hitching a ride from Minnesota to Green Bay with a little help from Twitter. Now there's Bills cornerback Shareece Wright enlisting Uber to get him from Chicago to Buffalo.

Wright was stranded at O'Hare Airport after his flight to Buffalo didn't work outSunday night. Instead of giving up and going home, he decided to call Uber and see if itwould bring him to the Bills' facility in Orchard Park , NY.

Amazingly, he found a driver whowas willing to make the eight-hour, 550-mile trip overnight.

Now, you're probably wondering just how much money it cost to make that trip happen. According to Wright's agent,Tamerat Berhe, the ride cost Wright$632.08, and a $300 tip brought the grand total to $932.08. (One mightassume that generous tip was necessary to convince the driver tocommit to the journey.)

OTAs might be voluntary practices, but the 30-year-old Wright is in his first year with the Bills and clearly wants his new coaching staff to know he's committed to the the team. These voluntary practices are often a good time for new players to get acclimated with schemes and personnel, so Wright's dedication to getting to Orchard Park probably won't go unnoticed.

Elsa | Getty Images