Adam Stevens, 2 JGR crewmen suspended for 4 races

Adam Stevens, tire changer Jacob Seminara and tire carrier Kenneth Barber have been suspended for four races each after a wheel came off of Kyle Buschs No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Sunday at Dover International Speedway in the AAA 400 Drive for Autism Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

So, too, was, Mike Hillman Jr., the crew chief for Chase Briscoes Brad Keselowski Racing Ford in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Briscoe also had a tire come off after a pit in last Fridays Truck Series race at Dover. Along with Hillman, tire changer Wesley McPherson and tire carrier Eric Pinkiert were also suspended for four races each.

NASCAR rules call for a mandatory four-race suspension for the crew chief, tire changer and tire carrier if a wheel comes off on track.

Officially, the penalties fall under Sections 10.9.10.4.c: Tires and Wheels; 12.5.2.6.3.c Minimum Safety Penalty Options Note: Improperly installed wheel. Wheel came off vehicle following a pit stop.

The JGR team members have been suspended through July 3, while the BKR crewmembers have been suspended through July 9. The Cup and Truck series operate on different schedules.

