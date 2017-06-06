Watch Cincinnati Reds' Scooter Gennett crush 4 homers against Cardinals

Scooter Gennett just did something that only 16 MLB players have ever done before. The Cincinnati Reds outfielder hit four homers -- including a grand slam -- in Tuesday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Gennett drove in a career-high ten runs in eight innings in the Reds' 13-1 victory over the Cards.

Have a day, @Sgennett2! Second career slam

Second two-HR game

Career-high seven RBI pic.twitter.com/CQYUOJXbkr — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 7, 2017

The last Reds player to hit three homers in a game was Joey Votto, who did it on June 9, 2015, against the Phillies. Gennett is also the first Reds player with eight RBI in a single game since Ken Griffey Jr. on July 8, 2000, against the Cleveland Indians.