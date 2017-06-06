Timothy Peters to make return to Camping World Truck Series at Texas

Timothy Peters is ready to start a new streak of Camping World Truck Series starts.

One week after his 192-race streak of consecutive starts was snapped when Peters missed the Bar Harbor 200 at Dover, he'll be in the No. 99 MDM Motorsports Chevrolet for this Friday night's Rattlesnake 400 at Texas Motor Speedway (8 p.m. ET on FS1).

Peters will be reunited with Shane Huffman as his crew chief in the truck owned by Matthew Miller, who also fields teams in the ARCA Series and in the NASCAR K&N Series.

Prior to the sudden and unexpected closure of Red Horse Racing on May 22, Peters and Huffman had been paired together on the No. 17 truck that made it to the Championship 4 in last year's inaugural CWTS playoffs. They totaled eight top-five and 16 top-10 finishes in the 2016 season.

In 13 years of competition in the Truck Series, Peters has amassed 235 career starts, 10 wins, 57 top-five and 121 top-10 finishes. At Texas, he has 18 starts with one top five and five top-10 finishes and an average finish of 14.3.

20

View gallery





John K. Harrelson/LAT Photo USA