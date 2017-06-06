Studio releases snippet of LeBron James-Kevin Durant rap track

Kevin Durant and LeBron James are currently giving each other their best shot as they battle for the Larry OBrien Trophy, but not too long ago the NBA superstar duo teamed up not on the court but in the studio.

Durant and James reportedly recorded a rap song in 2011, and a recording company in Ohio named Spider Studios is givingfans a brief taste of what it sounds like.

The studio apparently will release the entire song if the tweet gets 1 million likes. Less than 24 hours after sending it out amid reports of the existence of the song Monday, it has received nearly 4,500 likes, a far cry from the studios goal.

