Steve Kerr compares Steph Curry and Kevin Durant to LeBron James and Dwyane Wade

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry have discovered an on-court chemistry in the playoffs that took them nearly the entire regular season to realize. Durants addition to a 73-win Golden State Warriors team sometimes left Curry taking a backseat to the four-time scoring champ early in the season, but the playoffs have been a different story as the duo has powered Golden State to a 14-0 start.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked about the journey his two superstar players have taken in order to get to the point where their games are in perfect harmony. The reigning coach of the year pointed to the transition LeBron James and Dwyane Wade underwent in order for their talents to mesh with the Heat.

"The example I would probably give you would be like Miami with Wade and LeBron, Kerr told reporters Tuesday. I think that was a much tougher transition because you're talking about two guys who generally in their careers to that point had been kind of point forward types, neither one was really a three-point shooter at the time.

"So they had -- it took them a good year, I thought, to figure out how to play together. And then they did it beautifully.

"But with Steph and K.D., you're talking about guys who handle the ball, who shoot from range, who cut, who are kind of used to playing off the ball, so that the transition I think was pretty smooth. It did take a little bit of time, but for the most part their talents fit together pretty naturally."

Curry has led the Warriors in scoring in the postseason, averaging 28.8 points while shooting 50 percent from the floor, 43 percent from deep and 92 percent from the free-throw line. Durant has also been lethal in the playoffs, averaging 26.9 points, on 56 percent shooting from the floor, 44 percent from beyond the arc and 88 percent from the line.

The Cavs are getting a firsthand look at the chemistry Curry and Durant have developed, and its led Cleveland to two demoralizing losses as the defending champs face a virtual must-win Game 3 on Wednesday.

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports | Kelley L Cox