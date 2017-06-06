Royals recall Junis for Tuesday start, option Maness to Omaha

To no one's surprise, the Kansas City Royals recalled pitcher Jake Junis from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday. He already had been announced as the team's starter Tuesday night against the Astros.

In a corresponding move, the Royals optioned reliever Seth Maness to Omaha.

Junis, 24, will be making his second major league start. He is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in three appearances with the Royals overall. The right-handeralso has gone 2-2 with a 2.34 ERA in seven starts for the Storm Chasers, ranking seventh in the Pacific Coast League with 57 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings.

Maness is 1-0 with a 3.72 ERA in eight games with Kansas City.