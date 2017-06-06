Romelu Lukaku says he has agreement with new club, Everton return 'not really an option'

Romelu Lukaku isn't just looking to make a move away from Everton this summer. He and his agent already have a deal with another club.

"My agent knows what's going to happen and I know as well," Lukaku told Sky Sports. "I'm staying calm and we have an agreement with the club as well. We stay calm and at least we have a direction where we want to go."

Lukaku's 25 goals were second-best in the Premier League last season as he led Everton to an impressive seventh place finish. But while Lukaku impressed, talks about a transfer would not go away. His contract with the Toffees expires in 2019 and he has refused to sign a new deal, intensifyingspeculation that he would leave. While he wouldn't directly address a transfer often during the season, now that it's over, he's being very clear about it.

When asked about a possible Everton return, Lukaku said, "That's not really an option."

Exactly which club Lukaku has an agreement with is unclear, but it's safe to say that it's in the Premier League.

"At the moment the Premier League is the best league for me," Lukaku said.

"What I would like most is to play is in the Champions League and try to win the Premier League once," he added. "Or better, a few times. That would be the most beautiful thing."

It's possible that he returns to Chelsea, where he was before going to Everton. His issues with the Blues were directly tied to Jose Mourinho, whose lineup he couldn't crack. With Mourinho gone, Chelsea is an option again and they will be in the market for a striker if Diego Costa leaves, as has been rumored.

16

View gallery





Alex Grimm | Bongarts/Getty Images