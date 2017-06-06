Mountain West names Coach of the Year Award after Steve Fisher

SAN DIEGO -- Steve Fisher's name will live on in honorable fashion not just in San Diego, but among the entire Mountain West Conference going forward.

The conference's top coaching honor will be named after the recently retired San Diego State head coach beginning in 2017-18. The official title for the award will be the Steve Fisher Coach of the Year.

Fisher, who coached 18 seasons for the Aztecs, is widely given credit for putting San Diego State basketball on the national map. The Aztecs won a record 10 conference titles under his guidance, including eight NCAA tournaments and 13 postseason appearances. Fisher also earned his second career national coach-of-the-year award in 2011 when SDSU reached the NCAA Sweet 16.

Fisher announced his retirement at the end of the 2016-17 season, passing the reigns on to longtime assistant Brian Dutcher.

( h/t San Diego State)