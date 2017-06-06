Michigan State football players charged with sexual assault

The three Michigan State University football players accused of sexual assault have been identified during a court hearing on Tuesday.

Josh King, Donnie Corley and Demetric Vance were named and charged on Tuesday with sexual assault. King faces the most serious charge of 1st degree sexual assault while Corley and Vance are both charged with 3rd degree sexual assault.

The players were all in the Lansing courtroom for the 'swear to' hearing where the evidence is presented.

The victim said King pulled her into a bathroom and forced her to perform oral sex and then raped her. She also said King forced her to perform oral sex on the other two defendants.

A detective in the case says all defendants initially denied having sex with the victim then changed their story. He also said that video of King having sex with the victim was found on his cell phone and that the victim did not consent to being recorded.

All three players were suspended in February but have not been identified until Tuesday in court.

