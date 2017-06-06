Max Holloway receives hero's welcome after arriving in Hawaii as undisputed champion

Conor McGregor has Ireland. Georges St-Pierre has Canada. And Max Holloway certainly has Hawaii.

Holloway returned home to the island state on Monday with his undisputed featherweight championship on his shoulder while receiving a raucous welcome back from friends, family and fans who greeted him upon his arrival.

Holloway had plenty to celebrate after handing Jose Aldo a third-round TKO loss as he became the undisputed featherweight champion of the world.

The 25-year-old Hawaiian returned home alongside teammate Yancy Medeiros, who also picked up a big win over the weekend with a TKO victory over Erick Silva.

Now THAT'S a homecoming Hawaii welcomes their NEW featherweight champ @BlessedMMA & @YMedeiros home today pic.twitter.com/QDCms20UIY — UFC (@ufc) June 6, 2017

Holloway's homecoming was a huge moment for Hawaii as the state crowned its second ever UFC champion behind B.J. Penn, who was a lightweight and welterweight champion in the UFC.

Now the question remains will the UFC bring an event to Hawaii with Holloway headlining?

The new featherweight champion has long advocated for a show in his home state, and the UFC has never traveled to Hawaii. This could be the perfect moment for the first card in the state with Holloway at the top defending his featherweight title.

14

View gallery





Zuffa LLC via Getty Images | Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC