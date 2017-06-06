Lions LT Taylor Decker could miss start of regular season with shoulder injury

The Detroit Lions retooled their offensive line this offseason by adding Ricky Wagner and T.J. Lang, but a key starter from last season could be in question for 2017. Second-year left tackle Taylor Decker suffered a shoulder injury last week in practice, and on Monday, he underwent surgery to repair the issue. Jim Caldwell shared the disappointing news Tuesday.

Taylor Decker injured his shoulder last week in practice. Had surgery yesterday and is on the road to recovery. -- Jim Caldwell — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 6, 2017

As of now, theres no timetable for Deckers return. Caldwell didnt offer much insight on how long the injury will keep his left tackle out, but did say he would provide an update when training camp begins.

Coach Jim Caldwell said he will update Deckers status at the start of training camp — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) June 6, 2017

When asked if he thinks the injury will cost Decker the 2017 season, Caldwell said I dont think so. Thats a good sign, but it doesnt mean Decker is out of the woods yet.

Theres a chance he could start the season on the PUP list, which would cause him to miss the first six weeks of the regular season. Wagner played right tackle for the Ravens last season, and Caldwell indicated hell stay at that spot Tuesday. Cornelius Lucas and Joe Dahl will get the first shot at replacing Decker, according to Caldwell.

Decker allowed just 4.5 sacks last season, doing a great job protecting Matthew Staffords blindside as a rookie. Its a big blow for the Lions if Decker is forced to miss significant time.

Wilfredo Lee | AP