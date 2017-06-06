'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung details severe knee injury that knocked him out of UFC 214

After more than three years away from the sport, "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung returned to the UFC in February with a stunning first-round knockout against Dennis Bermudez.

It was a long time coming for Jung, who was out of action with an injury and then performing mandatory military service in his native South Korea for two years.

Jung was then booked for a showdown against top five ranked Ricardo Lamas in July, but he was forced out of the bout due to an injury suffered in training.

Now Jung has revealed the full extent of that injury, and it appears he won't likely return until sometime deep into 2018.

In a post on his Instagram account, Jung showed the final result of his knee injury that included a ruptured ACL, a ruptured MCL, a bone bruise and a discoid lateral meniscus.

Jung didn't say how long the injury would keep him out of action but he will undoubtedly have surgery to repair the damage and the timeline for a return is typically between nine to 12 months at a minimum.

"I know many of you were looking forward to me fighting again," Jung wrote in his post. "I'm sorry. I will get stronger and come back."

It's devastating news for the former featherweight title challenger after he was already sidelined for the past three years before returning in February.

Now it appears Jung will once again have to miss out on several potential fights before making his return to the Octagon in 2018.

