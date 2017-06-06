Kevin Durant abruptly ends his news conference due to an unusual noise

Usually a player will storm out of a news conference because of a reporters question, but Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant had an unusual reason for abruptly leaving Tuesdays media availability.

As Durant was being asked a question about teammate Draymond Green, the air conditioning unit above Durant began making a loud, strange sound. It was so unnerving it startled the reporter and caused Durant to look up at the ceiling multiple times.

Its scaring me a little bit, Durant admitted. Yeah, that things shaking a little bit, buddy.

Durant wasnt willing to wait out the disturbance and opted to leave early.

KD bolted quick when the A/C was acting up. pic.twitter.com/NPdy0q9MtT — Jordan Ramirez (@JRAM_91) June 6, 2017

The four-time scoring champ obviously prescribes to the better-safe-than-sorry philosophy.

