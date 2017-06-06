Jets reportedly will release LB David Harris after 10 years with the team

The New York Jets continued their roster purge on Tuesday by reportedly planning to release veteran linebacker David Harris, as first reported by ESPN.

Harris has spent the past 10 years with the Jets since he was taken in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Hes missed just one game since the start of the 2009 season, ending what was a remarkable iron man streak this past season.

The Jets felt he was expendable after acquiring Demario Davis in a trade with the Browns recently. Davis and Harris play the same position, and with Darron Lee in the mix as well, there was no need to keep three starting-caliber inside linebackers on the roster.

By releasing Harris, the Jets save $6.5 million in cap space. He was in the final year of his contract, making him a free agent at the end of the season.

As for whats next for Harris, there are a couple of suitors. The Raiders and Steelers are potential fits, as are the Giants and Patriots. Hes the latest veteran to be released by the Jets, following Brandon Marshall, Nick Mangold, Darrelle Revis and Breno Giacomini.

