Jason Knight steps up to face Ricardo Lamas at UFC 214 in Anaheim

An unfortunate injury to "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung has opened the door for surging featherweight contender Jason Knight to take a step up in competition as he faces Ricardo Lamas at UFC 214 in Anaheim.

UFC officials announced the new pairing on Tuesday.

Knight (17-2) has made quite an impact with his recent four-fight win streak, including two "Performance of the Night" victories against Alex Caceres and Chas Skelly.

The only blemish on Knight's UFC record came in his debut, which he accepted on short notice but since that time he's looked better than ever while climbing towards the rankings at 145 pounds.

As soon as word broke that Jung was out of the fight on July 29, Knight immediately began pushing for the opportunity to face Lamas, who is a former title contender and has been a stalwart of the top five rankings in the featherweight division.

Now Knight gets his chance as he faces Lamas on the UFC 214 card headlined by light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier facing off with Jon Jones in the main event grudge match.

