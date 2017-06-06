Here's how much Aaron Rodgers misses his favorite former Packers lineman

T.J. Lang may be gone to Detroit, but he's not forgotten by his formerGreen Bay Packers teammates. Specifically, his old quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers sent Lang a little reminder of how much he misses him "Christmas in June", as he put it.

Christmas in June. GB and I miss you 70. https://t.co/CxVJI3gkNM — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) June 6, 2017

New team, same friendship. Xmas gift came just in time for summer. Appreciate everything my brother @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/QuGgze2Pf5 — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) June 6, 2017

Nice gesture by Rodgers, who partnered with Polaris to give his current Packers linemen equally cool Christmas presents last month.

So you could call this the best Christmas gift ever.Thank you @AaronRodgers12 for this awesome @PolarisORV ! These things are ridiculous! pic.twitter.com/ETZKdKb8kP — Bryan Bulaga (@BBulaga) May 24, 2017

