Watch Rex and Rob Ryan appear to be involved in a scuffle at a Nashville bar

Former NFL coaches Rex Ryan and his brother Rob Ryan appeared to be involved in some type of scuffle at a Nashville bar on Sunday. The video shows the two briefly getting physical with others at the establishment, though it's unclear who was at fault or exactly what took place.

Rex and Rob Ryan got into a scuffle with some other patrons at a bar in Nashville (: @Jessica_Aronica) pic.twitter.com/IgqmjhabZL — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 5, 2017

The Ryans were in town for Saturday's Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, and were seen hanging out at the Margaritaville restaurant earlier on Sunday.

Rob and Rex Ryan are still posted up at Margaritaville, talking to everyone who walks past. pic.twitter.com/C0uqVKqWQF — Sean Gentille (@seangentille) June 4, 2017

