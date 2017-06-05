Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. show off more slick moves for his highlight reel

He's only 6 years old, but Cristiano Ronaldo's son is amassing quite the sizzle reel.

Cristiano Jr. was on-hand for Real Madrid's Champions League victory celebration at the Bernabeu on Sunday night and, as the proceedings started to wind down, he kicked the ball around with some other kids of Real Madrid personnel -- and let's just say Cristiano Jr. was on another level. Take a look:

It's unclear whose kids Cristiano Jr. is playing with, but he manages to dance around them with the ball like it's nothing. Super casual. The fans at the Bernabeu were into it too, as you can hear the crowd roar as he weaves his way through the other players and slots the ball home.

This is only the latest bit of a video evidence that Cristiano Jr. is poised to follow in his father's footsteps. He had a beautiful free kick only last week, which was even better than some of his previous highlights.

We don't know what will happen with Cristiano Jr.'s budding soccer career in the future, but it's safe to a lot of people are starting to come to the realization that a 6-year-old is way better than them at soccer. Ice cold.

Getty Images | Ian MacNicol