Watch Cristiano Ronaldo in FIFA 18 trailer as the game's new cover star

Cristiano Ronaldo has done a lot of his illustrious career. Hes won most major trophies and his business empire continues to grow at an impressive clip.

But one thing he had never done was star on the cover of the world's most popular soccer video game. That is, until now: Ronaldo wasunveiled on Monday as the new cover star for the global version of FIFA 18.

As part of theannouncement, EA Sports also released a trailer that shows a rather life-like Ronaldo making his mark:

The news comes at a time when Ronaldo couldnt be flying any higher. He just won both the UEFA Champions League and the La Liga trophy. He won the FIFA best player award and the Ballon dOr for last year and hes already had another year worthy of winning both individual honors again.

While Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have gone back and forth on trophies, Messi has been the global cover star of the FIFA video game series four times. This is Ronaldos first time as the face of the franchise and its a new frontier in the never-ending Ronaldo vs. Messi debate.

Here is the cover:

The game wont be released until September, but further details are expected next week.

