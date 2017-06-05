Vladimir Guerrero to be inducted into Angels Hall of Fame

Vladimir Guerrero, the 2004 American League Most Valuable Player, will be inducted into the AngelsHall of Fame on Aug. 26.

Guerrero, who played in five postseasons with the franchise, will become the 15th member of the club's Hall of Fame.

Guerrero, 42, remains among the Angels all-time leaders in average (1st, .319), runs (10th, 544), hits (10th, 1,034), total bases (7th, 1,767), extra-base hits (7th, 377), doubles (8th, 194), home runs (6th, 173), RBI (6th, 616), on-base percentage (4th, .381) and slugging percentage (2nd, .526).

"Vlad brought a special excitement to the ballpark each and every time he stepped to the plate," said Angels owner Arte Moreno in a release on Monday."He captivated not only our fans, but those throughout baseball with his powerful swings and ability to hit to all fields on pitches in and out of the strike zone. One of the striking aspects of Vlad was the pure joy he showed while playing the game.

"I know he enjoyed each and every moment he put on a uniform. His contributions to this organization were a key to our success, and his Most Valuable Player Award in 2004 was one of the most memorable highlights of our history. Vlad will be joining a distinguished group in our Hall of Fame and we are looking forward to a very special evening in August."

Guerrero, a nine-time All-Star, played for the Expos (1996-2003), Angels (2004-2009), Rangers (2010) and Orioles (2011) during his MLB career. During his six-year stint with the Angels, Guerreroposteda .319 average (1,034/3,237) in 846 games.

His inaugural campaign of 2004 was one of the most dominating in club annals. Guerrero led the club, and in some instances the American League in numerous offensive categories including 124 runs and 366 total bases (both club records and led AL). He completed the season finishing in the top 10 of 20 major offensive categories.

A nine-time All-Star, Guerrero won the Home Run Derby during the 2007 All-Star Game, becoming the third Angel at that time to do so, joining Wally Joyner (1986) and Garrett Anderson (2003).

Guerrero follows previous Hall of Fame inductees Bobby Grich (1988), Jim Fregosi (1989), Don Baylor (1990), Rod Carew (1991), Nolan Ryan (1992), Jimmie Reese (1995), Brian Downing (2009), Chuck Finley (2009), Gene Autry (2011), 2002 Championship team (2012), Bobby Knoop (2013), Dean Chance (2015), Mike Witt (2015),Tim Salmon (2015) and Garret Anderson (2016).