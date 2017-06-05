T.J. Dillashaw blasts Demetrious Johnson for not accepting fight with him

T.J. Dillashaw is not happy with flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson after he released a statement on Monday explaining why he wasn't on board for a fight between the two of them.

Johnson's statement was mostly aimed at the UFC for what he called "despicable" mistreatment while trying to bully him into accepting the fight with Dillashaw in August.

Johnson raised concerns that Dillashaw had never fought at 125-pounds before and wouldn't make weight. Johnson then asked for financial concessions in return if Dillashaw failed to make the flyweight limit, but the UFC refused.

Now Dillashaw has responded by taking a direct shot at Johnson while blasting the longest reigning champion in UFC history for not accepting the fight with him.

"Mini Mouse or Mighty Mouse? Don't be scared" Dillashaw wrote on Instagram. "This is the fight game, I've taken title fights on 24 hours notice. I'm already waking up at 143 pounds on my way down to put a squash to this hype.

"You want to call yourself the [greatest of all time] then what do you have to be afraid of?!"

Dillashaw offered to drop down to face Johnson after his original fight against Cody Garbrandt fell apart after the bantamweight champion suffered a back injury that forced him out of their fight on July 8 in Las Vegas.

The UFC immediately shifted plans to offer Dillashaw the shot at Johnson, who is one win away from the out right record for most title defenses in UFC history with No. 11.

Johnson claims that the UFC attempted to pressure him into taking the fight after already offering him a bout against No. 3 ranked contender Ray Borg just recently. Johnson then released his statement speaking out against the treatment he's received from the UFC with no word on when he'll make his next title defense.

It seems Dillashaw is taking exception to Johnson's reasons and he's still hoping to face the flyweight champion at the proposed date in August.

